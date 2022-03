Will Airbnb Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The trillion-dollar market capitalization might seem like an insurmountable goal to target. Yet, several companies, including Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet, have achieved the feat. And in the case of Apple and Microsoft, a couple of times over. So what are the chances of a young public company like Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) to reach a trillion-dollar market cap by 2030? Let's look at its prospects below. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading