|
29.01.2024 12:20:00
Will Alphabet Be Worth More Than Microsoft by 2030?
Ten years ago, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) -- then known as Google -- was worth $377 billion. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), which was widely seen as an aging tech giant that missed the mobile revolution, was worth only $306 billion. But as of this writing, Microsoft is worth $3 trillion, and Alphabet only $1.9 trillion.Microsoft became a growth stock again after Satya Nadella, who took over in 2014 as its third CEO, prioritized the expansion of its cloud, mobile, and artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystems. Alphabet continued growing under Sundar Pichai, who took on the CEO role in 2015. However, its core advertising business faced tougher competition from social media platforms as it struggled to keep pace with Microsoft in the cloud and AI markets. But could Alphabet catch up to Microsoft again by 2030?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
26.01.24
|Elon Musk will für KI-Firma xAI will Milliardenbetrag einsammeln (Reuters)
|
26.01.24
|Microsoft-Aktie, Alphabet-Aktie & Co. gesucht: US-Behörde FTC untersucht KI-Deals (dpa-AFX)
|
24.01.24
|Microsoft-Aktie höher: Microsofts Marktkapitalisierung erreicht die 3-Billionen-Dollar-Marke (finanzen.at)
|
24.01.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich schlussendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
24.01.24
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones am Nachmittag mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
24.01.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Gewinne im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)
|
23.01.24
|Schwacher Handel: Dow Jones letztendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
23.01.24
|Zuversicht in New York: S&P 500 verbucht zum Handelsende Gewinne (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen
|08:37
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.01.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|04.12.23
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|22.11.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.11.23
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|08:37
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.01.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|04.12.23
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|22.11.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.11.23
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|08:37
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.01.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|04.12.23
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|22.11.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.11.23
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.05.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|3,40
|-2,86%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|142,52
|1,11%
|Microsoft Corp.
|375,95
|1,12%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGewinnmitnahmen: ATX wieder im Minus -- DAX unter Druck -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bleibt im Montagshandel angeschlagen, während auch der deutsche Leitindex nachgibt. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden zum Wochenauftakt keine gemeinsame Richtung.