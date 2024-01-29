29.01.2024 12:20:00

Will Alphabet Be Worth More Than Microsoft by 2030?

Ten years ago, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) -- then known as Google -- was worth $377 billion. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), which was widely seen as an aging tech giant that missed the mobile revolution, was worth only $306 billion. But as of this writing, Microsoft is worth $3 trillion, and Alphabet only $1.9 trillion.Microsoft became a growth stock again after Satya Nadella, who took over in 2014 as its third CEO, prioritized the expansion of its cloud, mobile, and artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystems. Alphabet continued growing under Sundar Pichai, who took on the CEO role in 2015. However, its core advertising business faced tougher competition from social media platforms as it struggled to keep pace with Microsoft in the cloud and AI markets. But could Alphabet catch up to Microsoft again by 2030?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

