24.06.2022 11:52:00
Will Alphabet Soar After Its Stock Split? Here's What History Shows
The days of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock trading above $2,000 are numbered. And the magic number is 21. That's how many days remain before the technology giant's 20-for-1 stock split scheduled for July 15. Investors often eagerly anticipate stock splits because they think shares could take off after the split. But will Alphabet soar after its upcoming stock split? Here's what history shows.Let's first address the significance (or lack thereof) of stock splits. They don't change anything about a company's business. They don't change a company's overall value. However, lower share prices can attract more retail investors to a stock. That's the only real reason why Alphabet's stock split matters.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
