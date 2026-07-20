Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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20.07.2026 10:03:00
Will Alphabet Soar After July 22? Here's What History Says.
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is the owner of something most of us use on a daily basis: Google Search. And that has helped pave the way to success for this technology giant. Google Search has been the leading search engine worldwide for years, and as a result, advertisers pay for billions of dollars in advertising quarter after quarter -- ads across the Google platform actually make up the lion's share of the company's revenue.On top of this, Alphabet also has scored a win in another huge market, and that's cloud computing. As one of the leading players, Google Cloud has generated explosive growth in recent times, particularly due to demand for AI products and services. The stock has climbed 10% this year, though it's been under pressure along with other AI stocks over the past couple of weeks. Considering the full picture, will Alphabet soar after a potential catalyst on July 22? Let's turn to history for an answer.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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