|
31.12.2022 13:04:00
Will Alphabet Stock Bounce Back in 2023?
There's no question that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has had a disappointing 2022.With just days left in the year, shares of the Google parent are down 40%, and trading just above their 52-week lows.The stock has been hit by a combination of slowing growth, falling profits, and compressing valuations in the tech sector as investors prepare for a recession. But the decline has investors wondering if Alphabet will recover next year.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!