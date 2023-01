Will Amazon Be the Largest Company in the World at the End of 2023?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

2022 was a tough year for Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Shares of the tech giant were down almost 50% last year, which was more than double the losses for the broad market S&P 500 Index. However, through the first few weeks of 2023, this downward trajectory has reversed, with shares of the stock up 16.8% year to date as of this writing.The stock now has a market cap of over $1 trillion, making it the fourth most valuable U.S.-listed company. Apple, the largest company in the world by market cap, is worth $2.1 trillion.Continue reading