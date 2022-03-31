|
31.03.2022 17:00:00
Will Amazon Start Paying a Dividend?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been in the headlines the past few weeks as the investor community buzzes with news of the company's upcoming 20-for-1 stock split. Stock splits don't change anything fundamental about the company, but they may provide greater access to investing in the stock and make it easier for Amazon employees to manage their equity.This is the company's fourth stock split since its inception and the first since 1999. While it doesn't change anything about the company outside of having more shares on the market, does it signal a change in its approach to its business? And does this put it on a path to start paying a dividend? Let's take a closer look.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
