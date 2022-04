Will Amazon's Crown Jewel Continue to Shine?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Every business has to spend money to expand. It's the reason many investors don't worry about profits until the obvious growth opportunities have been exhausted. Why save a penny today when spending it could yield a dollar down the road?That's exactly what Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been doing for decades -- first, as it built an online store and distribution network, and then when it launched Amazon Web Services (AWS). Now, that segment is the crown jewel for investors -- not the brown boxes that decorate seemingly every doorstep. But competition is fierce. That makes every earnings report a potential landmine for shareholders wondering if this will be the quarter Wall Street's faith gets shaken.Continue reading