Will AMD Be a $1 Trillion Company by 2030?

One of the most important pillars in artificial intelligence (AI) is semiconductors. These chips, commonly referred to as graphics processing units (GPUs) and central processing units (CPUs), play critical roles across generative AI applications.Nvidia, which is estimated to own up to 95% of the addressable market, dominates the AI GPU industry. As of now, its market cap is roughly $1.98 trillion. To put this extreme growth into perspective, the company reached the trillion-dollar mark over the summer. But in the roughly nine months that followed, the company has added almost another $1 trillion in value.As demand continues to surge for all things AI, investors may be curious what other chip manufacturers could follow Nvidia's path to a $1 trillion enterprise. The No. 2 player in AI chips is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), which develops a host of rival computing processors to that of Nvidia.