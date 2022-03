Will AMD Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) was once considered a struggling underdog in the semiconductor market. But over the past eight years, AMD became a formidable chipmaker again under Lisa Su, who succeeded Rory Read as the company's CEO in Oct. 2014.AMD stock has rallied a whopping 3,400% since Su's first day on the job. Its market cap briefly surpassed Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) for the first time this February, and it's currently worth $187 billion -- putting it within striking distance of Intel's market cap of $197 billion.Image source: AMD.