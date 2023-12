Will AMD Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has been a top performer on the stock market over the past seven years, turning an investment of just $1,000 into more than $12,500 as of this writing, thanks mainly to the company's market share gains in the client and server central processing unit (CPU) markets against Intel.The launch of AMD's Epyc series of server processors in 2018 and the release of the Ryzen personal computer (PC) processors in early 2017 at aggressive price points have played a key role in powering AMD's revenue and earnings growth over the years by allowing it to take share away from Intel. The stock's impressive rise over the past seven years has brought its market cap to $191 billion from just $9 billion at the end of December 2016.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel