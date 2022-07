Will AMD Cut Its Guidance?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) reported some stellar first-quarter results. Revenue surged 71% year over year, helped by the acquisition of Xilinx, and adjusted earnings per share more than doubled. Sales of PC processors and graphics cards surged 33%, while server, embedded, and semi-custom chip sales soared 88%.Equally as impressive was AMD's guidance. The company called for 69% year-over-year revenue growth in the second quarter, driven by Xilinx and growth in all its segments. For the full year, AMD expects revenue to surge by 60% to $26.3 billion.