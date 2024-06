Will AMD Reach a $1 Trillion Market Cap by 2030?

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has become one of the more profound comeback stories of the last few years. When Lisa Su became CEO 10 years ago, it lagged rival Intel and appeared to be near bankruptcy.Today, it is one of the leading chip companies, rising to a market cap of almost $275 billion. That means it has to double less than twice to reach a $1 trillion market cap. Nonetheless, semiconductor stocks are notoriously cyclical, and with Nvidia well ahead of AMD in the AI chip space, attaining a $1 trillion market cap by 2030 is far from assured.Given the $275 billion market cap, doubling that amount 1.9 times would take the market cap just above $1 trillion. For that to happen, the market cap has to rise by an average of 24% over the next six years.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel