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08.06.2026 22:00:00
Will AMD Stock Hit a $1 Trillion Market Cap in 2026?
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), better known as just AMD, is one of the largest tech companies that's not in the trillion-dollar club right now. Currently, its valuation sits at around $800 billion. In just the past 12 months, its shares have skyrocketed more than 300% as its growth rate has improved and investors have begun to take it more seriously in its attempts to take market share from rival Nvidia in the chip market.Given its robust growth opportunities and the excitement around artificial intelligence (AI) these days, is it inevitable that AMD hits a market cap of $1 trillion this year?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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