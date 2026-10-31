Anthropic Aktie

Anthropic für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: ANTHRO / ISIN: NETANTHRO000

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31.10.2026 08:50:02

Will Anthropic Soar After Its IPO? History and SpaceX Offer an Answer That’s Strikingly Clear.

Anthropic, the maker of popular AI tool Claude, has been stirring up excitement in the investment community in recent days. That's because the artificial intelligence (AI) lab may be heading toward an initial public offering in the near future. Anthropic hasn't set a date, but it released its prospectus this month, marking a key step toward a market debut.

This year has been an exciting one for IPOs, particularly due to the operation of Space Exploration Technologies. SpaceX in June launched the biggest IPO on record, bringing in $85 billion and starting its story as a public company with a valuation in the trillions of dollars. Now, investors are looking eagerly toward Anthropic for another similar story. Anthropic has been eyeing a valuation of $1.5 trillion to $2 trillion, according to press reports.

Will Anthropic soar after its IPO? History and SpaceX offer an answer that's strikingly clear.

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