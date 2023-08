Will Apple Acquire Disney? Probably Not, and Here's Why

The rumors of an Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) acquisition of Disney (NYSE: DIS) are flying, and they're fun to talk about. But Travis Hoium highlights in this video that a union between the two doesn't make much sense when you think about it. *Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Aug. 12, 2023. The video was published on Aug. 15, 2023.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel