Will Apple Acquire Rivian? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks it Should

Electric vehicles (EVs) are among the bedrock technologies of the sustainability movement. Unsurprisingly, most legacy car manufacturers, including Ford, General Motors, and Volkswagen, have experimented with battery-powered vehicles.But beyond traditional automakers, some big tech companies have shown an interest in entering the EV market. For the last several years, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has reportedly been working on an EV of its own. In a lot of ways, this makes sense. Apple has a long history of innovation, specifically when it comes to consumer electronics. However, just this week, news broke that Apple is abandoning its in-house EV effort, dubbed Project Titan.Does this mean that Apple is giving up on its EV ambitions for good?