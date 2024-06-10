|
10.06.2024 20:00:00
Will Apple Be Worth More Than Nvidia by 2025?
Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) market cap exceeded Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) for the first time in more than two decades on June 5. The chipmaker's market cap reached $3.01 trillion at the end of the day, compared with Apple's market cap of $3.00 trillion, and made it the world's second most valuable publicly listed company after Microsoft.As of this writing, Nvidia's valuation has pulled back to $2.97 trillion as Apple's valuation rose to $3.02 trillion. But based on Nvidia's recent growth trajectory, it could easily overtake Apple again and close in on Microsoft's $3.15 trillion valuation. So can Apple maintain its position as the world's second most valuable company through 2025?Image source: Apple.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
