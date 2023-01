Will Apple Stock Beat the Market in 2023?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been one of the top stocks on the market over the last 20 years, surging over that time to become the most valuable company in the world. The company dominated the mobile computing era thanks to the success of the iPhone, and it supplemented its devices businesses with its high-margin services ecosystem, built around the App Store.However, like other tech stocks, Apple couldn't escape the market malaise of 2022, and the stock finished down 27%, better than the Nasdaq Composite but worse than the S&P 500. Looking ahead to 2023, investors are hoping for a comeback. But will Apple deliver? Let's take a look at what to expect from the iPhone maker this year, and whether it can beat the market.Continue reading