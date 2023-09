Will Arm Holding Stock Be a Buy After the IPO?

After a long freeze during the bear market of 2022, it looks like IPO (initial public offering) activity is beginning to unthaw. A big test for privately held tech companies wanting to raise cash (or shareholders that want to sell on public markets and raise cash for themselves) will be Arm Holding, which is expected to undergo its IPO in mid-September. Or maybe we should say "re-IPO," since Arm owner SoftBank Group (OTC: SFTB.Y) -- Japan's large investment holding company, including its venture capital unit Vision Fund -- will be selling shares from its holdings to investors. It acquired Arm back in 2016 for about $32 billion.Arm is the chip patent holder powering all sorts of mobile tech, like Apple's iPhones and MacBooks, as well as lots of wearable gadgets. It also has a growing presence in data centers (Nvidia is a top customer and tried to acquire Arm from Softbank a couple of years ago).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel