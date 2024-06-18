|
18.06.2024 11:03:00
Will Artificial Intelligence (AI) Drive Microsoft Stock to $550? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.
It's easy to get caught up on Wall Street's never-ending cycle of upgrades and downgrades. After all, these analysts live and breathe these stocks and have all the latest data. However, for serious investors, short-term stock price movements are completely meaningless, but the logic behind the analysts' sentiments can provide valuable insight into what's ahead for the company. Such is the case here.Wedbush analyst Dan Ives maintained a buy rating on Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock while increasing his price target to $550, up from $500, noting the company is part of the firm's "Best Ideas List." That represents potential gains for investors of 24% compared to Friday's closing price. Microsoft stock has gained 73% (or 20% annually) over the past three years, so forecasting 24% gains over the coming 12 months isn't that much of a stretch.Ives cites recent channel checks for his bullish call, saying there's a "tidal wave of Copilot and Azure monetization now on the doorstep" for Microsoft. He estimates that artificial intelligence (AI) will generate $25 billion in incremental revenue in fiscal 2025. The analyst's forecast could well be conservative.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
17.06.24
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 steigt letztendlich (finanzen.at)
|
17.06.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet die Montagssitzung in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
17.06.24
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones beendet den Montagshandel mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
17.06.24
|Börse New York: Dow Jones verbucht am Montagnachmittag Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
17.06.24
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ Composite steigt am Montagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
17.06.24
|Zuversicht in New York: S&P 500 am Montagnachmittag im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
17.06.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ 100 nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
17.06.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: So steht der NASDAQ 100 aktuell (finanzen.at)