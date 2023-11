Will Artificial Intelligence Be Amazon's Next Growth Driver? These 7 Words From Andy Jassy Answer the Question.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is a top player in the two high-growth markets of e-commerce and cloud computing, and they've helped the company generate billions of dollars in annual earnings. They've also attracted investors, pushing Amazon's market value beyond $1 trillion. Considering the company's dominance in the e-commerce and cloud areas, you can expect them to be central to the next chapters of the Amazon story.And now, Amazon is using a tool that could boost its performance in both businesses: artificial intelligence (AI). The company has applied AI across businesses, to make operations easier and cost efficient -- and is offering the advantages of AI to its customers, too. Could this exciting technology become Amazon's next growth driver? Seven words from CEO officer Andy Jassy answer the question.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel