Will Berkshire Hathaway Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock in 2030?

By 1965, Warren Buffett had invested enough into the struggling textile company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) to take control of it. Back then, it usually traded in what is now considered nano-cap stock or micro-cap stock territory -- it was sometimes worth less than $50 million.Under Buffett's direction, Berkshire Hathaway transformed its business, and its value has steadily increased for nearly 60 years. As of this writing, its market capitalization is close to an all-time high, valuing the company at nearly $900 billion.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool