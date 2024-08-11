|
11.08.2024 11:33:00
Will Berkshire Hathaway Reach a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap in 2025?
As of this writing, there are five U.S.-listed stocks in the trillion-dollar club, and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) isn't one of them -- not yet anyway. The Warren Buffett-led conglomerate has a market cap of $926 billion as of Aug. 8, making it the sixth-largest publicly traded company.At its all-time high reached in June, Berkshire was in the elusive trillion-dollar club, with a market cap of about $1.06 trillion. But the share price has since pulled back a bit, mainly on macroeconomic worries.With that in mind, can Berkshire surpass a trillion-dollar market cap again within the next year or so? Here are some potential catalysts -- both positive and negative -- that could determine its future trajectory.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
