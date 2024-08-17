|
17.08.2024 12:33:00
Will Broadcom Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?
Once upon a time, in the hazy past of January 1996, oil giant ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) was the first stock worth $100 billion. One year later, soft drink brewer Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) had jumped ahead to $131 billion and there were three stocks above the $100 billion level. By the end of the 20th century, that club had 19 members and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) led the way with a $604 billion market footprint.These days, the market is exploring another benchmark. The first trillion-dollar stocks popped up in 2019. One coronavirus pandemic, one inflation crisis, and one artificial intelligence (AI) surge later, six companies have passed the trillion-dollar marker. Soon enough, you'll see lots and lots of trillion-dollar market caps. The turn of the millennium wasn't very long ago, and the group of $100 billion stocks is already 120 names strong.
