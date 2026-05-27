Archer Aktie
WKN DE: A1JBBE / ISIN: BMG0451H1097
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27.05.2026 11:24:00
Will Buying Archer Aviation Stock Below $7 Make Investors Rich?
Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) is in the business of making flying cars -- or rather, flying shuttles -- to help people avoid traffic jams in major cities and save a serious amount of time.Picture a small electric aircraft lifting straight up from a rooftop and flying to your destination in 10 minutes or less. That's Archer's vision. It's not as thrilling as a Disney theme park ride, but it could feel as satisfying as skipping a three-hour line in the Lightning Lane.Speaking of Disney -- or rather, magic -- Archer's vision has the makings of a great story, yet outside the imagination, very little of its business has taken off. Mostly pre-revenue, without FAA certification in hand, the only thing keeping Archer afloat is the patent for its Midnight aircraft -- a four-seater (five with pilot) that will hopefully zip above cities en route to airports and major urban ports.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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