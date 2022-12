Will Cable Be the Biggest Winner in Wireless in 2023?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) and Charter's (NASDAQ: CHTR) wireless businesses got a lot bigger in 2022, and investors across the industry are wondering what 2023 may bring.The cable giants added a combined 2.8 million wireless subscribers over the last 12 months. Both companies just reported their biggest quarters ever, and they're investing to grow their subscriber base profits by building out their own 5G networks.Do investors in T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS), AT&T (NYSE: T), and Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) need to worry about the cable companies?Continue reading