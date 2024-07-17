17.07.2024 02:31:00

Will Carnival Stock Continue to Sail in Smooth Waters?

Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) is booming as the pandemic fades into the distant past. Three years after Carnival returned to the seas, capacity has risen to 104% as of the second quarter of fiscal 2024 (ended May 31). The industry defines 100% capacity as two people occupying every cabin.Additionally, little inventory remains for 2024, meaning the cruise line giant has not had to discount excessively to fill its cabins. With the company sailing in smoother waters, is now the time to add shares of Carnival stock?Indeed, conditions for Carnival are better now than they have been in many years. With record bookings for 2025 sailings, its revenue prospects appear promising for the foreseeable future.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

