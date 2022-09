Will Carnival Stock Finally Post a Profit This Week?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's time for Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) to make its quarterly port of call to the not-so-private island of financial reality. The world's largest cruise line operator will announce results for its fiscal third quarter, ended in August, on Friday morning. Investors hope it's the cure that will put an end to the industry's bout with seasickness lately. The market's holding out for major year-over-year improvement, and that's not a surprise since only a limited number of ships across Carnival's many fleets were on the high seas last summer. An analyst also boosted his price target on depressed Carnival stock, and it's usually an encouraging indicator when Wall Street adjusts its outlook for the better ahead of a telltale business update. Which way will Carnival sail after the fresh numbers come out? Let's take a closer look to see why it's OK to be cautiously optimistic about the cruising industry bellwether this week.