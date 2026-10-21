Will Clene's Gold Nanocrystal Therapy Earn A Place In The ALS Treatment Arsenal?

(RTTNews) - Neuronal decline is a natural part of ageing. In neurodegenerative diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), this decline is accelerated and compounded by energy deficits, which contribute to neuronal dysfunction and ultimately cell death. An estimated 35,000 people in the U.S. are living with ALS, with most surviving just 3-5 years after diagnosis. While FDA-approved therapies have advanced ALS care, the need for options that can preserve function and extend survival remains urgent.

Against this backdrop, we turn our attention to a company driven by a clear mission: to extend survival for people living with ALS - Clene Inc. (CLNN)

This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company is advancing CNM-Au8 for ALS. CNM-Au8 is a proprietary gold nanocrystal therapeutic designed to improve neuronal energy metabolism and protect neuronal function.

Clinical Status of CNM-Au8

Clinical studies of CNM-Au8 in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis have produced mixed results. Although the Phase 2 RESCUE-ALS trial and the Phase 2/3 HEALEY ALS Platform Trial failed to meet their respective primary efficacy endpoints, subsequent exploratory analyses have suggested potential survival and functional benefits.

In 2023, Clene met with the FDA to discuss a potential accelerated approval pathway for CNM-Au8 in ALS, presenting clinical and neurofilament light chain (NfL) biomarker results from completed Phase 2 studies, long-term survival data, and safety data representing more than 500 patient-years of exposure across ALS, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's disease. However, the FDA determined that the initial evidence of NfL reduction was insufficient to support accelerated approval at that time.

Subsequent independent analyses of large observational ALS cohorts have strengthened the case for NfL as a potential biomarker, finding that modest reductions of approximately 10% are significantly associated with lower mortality risk. These findings support further evaluation of NfL reduction as a potential surrogate endpoint for accelerated approval.

The company submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) earlier this month to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking accelerated approval of CNM-Au8 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

With its NDA submitted in October, Clene's next regulatory milestone is the FDA's acceptance of the application for filing. The U.S. regulatory agency typically notifies companies within 60 days of receipt whether an NDA has been accepted for review or will be refused for filing. This means Clene could learn before early December whether CNM-Au8 will proceed to substantive review.

Market Opportunity

Clene estimates that the global ALS market could exceed $1.5 billion by 2032.

Current ALS treatment includes therapies intended to slow disease progression, alongside supportive care to manage symptoms and maintain quality of life. Three drugs are currently FDA-approved and available for treating ALS: riluzole, marketed as Rilutek, Tiglutik and Exservan; edaravone, marketed as Radicava and Radicava ORS; and tofersen, marketed as Qalsody, which is specifically indicated for adults with ALS associated with a mutation in the SOD1 gene.

Riluzole has been associated with a modest survival benefit, while edaravone has demonstrated slower functional decline in a selected patient population. Qalsody received accelerated FDA approval based on its ability to reduce neurofilament light chain (NfL), a biomarker of nerve injury. However, its pivotal Phase 3 trial did not meet its primary clinical endpoint.

Another treatment, sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol, marketed as Relyvrio in the U.S., was withdrawn from the market after its confirmatory Phase 3 PHOENIX trial failed to meet its primary and secondary endpoints. The FDA formally withdrew its approval effective August 29, 2025.

Despite the approved treatment options, ALS remains a progressive and ultimately fatal disease with no cure, underscoring the need for therapies that can meaningfully preserve neurological function and extend survival.

Cash Position

As of September 30, 2026, Clene reported $13.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, with its cash runway expected to extend into mid-Q1 2027.

Conclusion

Clene is approaching a key regulatory milestone for CNM-Au8 in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, with the FDA expected to announce a decision date if it accepts the NDA for review. Progress toward the planned confirmatory Phase 3 RESTORE-ALS study is another important catalyst.

However, with $13.7 million in cash and a projected runway only into mid-Q1 2027, regulatory developments and funding requirements will be critical to the company's near-term outlook.

When we first alerted readers to CLNN on July 16, 2025, the stock was trading at $3.71. It subsequently climbed to an intraday high of $13.50 on November 3, 2025, gaining about 264% from our published price. However, the rally proved short-lived, with the stock giving back nearly all its gains.

CLNN closed yesterday's trading at $3.73, up 13.73%.