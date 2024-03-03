|
03.03.2024 17:45:00
Will Coca-Cola Stock Finally Beat the Market This Year?
Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is one of the most recognized brands on Earth with a top-10 global brand value. It's a Warren Buffett favorite, and it's the top-selling beverage company in the world.So it might come as a surprise that Coca-Cola stock has underperformed the broader market for decades. Over the past 10 years, it's delivered a total return of 122%, while the S&P 500 has gained 232% (dividends included).Coca-Cola has been flexing its brand and pricing power during the inflationary environment, raising prices to match rising costs, and it's generating higher sales and income. Will it finally go back to beating the market this year?
