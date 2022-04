Will Coca-Cola Stock See Higher Levels?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Forbes"

After a 5% rise year-to-date, at the current price of around $62 per share, we believe Coca-Cola stock has only a limited upside. KO stock rose from about $59 in early January to $62 now. The 5% move for KO so far this year compares with -6% returns for the broader S&P500 index. Looking at the...