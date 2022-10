Will Coca-Cola Stock See Higher Levels Post Q3 Results?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Forbes"

Looking at Q2 2022, Coca-Cola’s sales of $11.3 billion reflected a 12% y-o-y growth, driven by a 12% rise in concentrate sales and a 4% rise in price/mix, 2% gains from the impact of acquisitions and divestitures, partly offset by a 6% fall due to currency fluctuations (1) Revenues expected to be...