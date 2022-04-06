|
06.04.2022 15:50:56
Will Constellation Brands Disappoint Investors on Thursday?
Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) has some big questions to answer for investors in a few days. The alcoholic beverage giant, which owns popular imported beer brands like Corona and Modelo, has trailed the market over the past year. Wall Street has been disappointed with slow progress in Constellation's rebound plan for the wine and spirits portion of its business. Shareholders are concerned about weaker demand in the hard seltzer niche, too.Constellation Brands will likely have a mixture of good and bad news to report on these topics for the selling period that ended in early 2022. Let's take a closer look at what to expect from the results, due on Thursday, April 7, and how the stock might start delivering better returns from here.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
