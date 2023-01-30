|
30.01.2023 13:04:00
Will Consumer Spending Be Stronger Than Expected in 2023? Visa Just Gave Us Some Clues.
Payment processing giant Visa (NYSE: V) recently reported its earnings, and the numbers were strong. Revenue increased 12% year-over-year despite the difficult economic climate, and adjusted earnings grew by 21%.However, much of the company's earnings report is important to all investors, not just those who own Visa stock. Along with its quarterly results, Visa shares valuable data on payment trends, and these can give investors clues about how businesses in all sectors of the economy might be heading. With that in mind, here are some of the key highlights and what they could mean for your portfolio.The bad news is that growth in consumer spending has certainly slowed down. According to Visa's latest data, U.S. payment volume on debit and credit cards grew by more than 20% year-over-year in February 2022, but by December, the growth rate had slowed to less than 10%. Plus, keep in mind that the inflation rate in December was 6.5% according to CPI data. So, in real terms, spending grew by a low single-digit percentage. On a constant-currency basis, payment volume in the quarter increased by 7% year-over-year on Visa's network, roughly keeping pace with inflation.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Visa Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Visa Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|4,70
|-2,08%
|Visa Inc.
|211,45
|-0,66%
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker"Woche der Notenbanken" beginnt schwach: ATX im Minus -- DAX stabil -- Wall Street tiefer -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich - Hang Seng auf Talfahrt
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert im Montagshandel tiefer. In Frankfurt gelingt dem DAX die Rückkehr an die Nulllinie. Der Wall Street-Handel ist von negativen Tendenzen geprägt. Die Börsen in Asien tendierten am Montag uneinheitlich: In Japan und Festlandschina lief der Handel freundlich ab, wohingegen es in Hongkong bergab ging.