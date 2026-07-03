Costco Wholesale Aktie
WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051
|
03.07.2026 17:05:00
Will Costco Pay a Special Dividend in 2026? Here's What History Says.
Over the last five years, Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) shareholders have been rewarded through a soaring stock price, which has climbed over 130% as of this writing. But they've also been rewarded by something else during that time frame: a special dividend payout.In 2024, Costco paid a hefty special dividend of $15 per share. There isn't a clear pattern for when the company pays a special dividend, but given its assets and payout history, another special dividend may not be too far off.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!