03.08.2024 14:08:00
Will Costco Stock Join the Trillion-Dollar Club in 10 Years?
Just five years ago, Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) had a market cap of around $120 billion. Since then, the stock has gone on to soar in value and is now worth more than $360 billion. That's incredible growth that you don't often see from a retail stock. Amid the pandemic, Costco established itself as one of the most adaptable and versatile stocks to own in retail. From discretionary purchases to day-to-day essentials and to online sales, it has been able to grow in many different ways.But the retail stock, up 45% in the past 12 months, is a pricey buy right now; it may be difficult for it to find much more room to rise higher. Given its impressive growth, however, is it probable that the stock ends up tripling again and reaches a $1 trillion market cap within the next 10 years? Let's take a look to see how likely that may be.Building a bullish case for Costco isn't terribly hard given how well the company has been performing in recent years. Its online business is growing, and the company has been expanding and continuing to open new warehouses in different parts of the world.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
