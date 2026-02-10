Costco Wholesale Aktie
WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051
|
10.02.2026 20:00:00
Will Costco Treat Investors to Another Special Dividend in 2026?
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) is serious about rewarding shareholders. Since 2004, the retail giant has raised its dividend by 1,200%, easily outstripping the 75% inflation in that period. It's also spent $12.5 billion in share buybacks since 2000, including $903 million in share repurchases over the last fiscal year. Share buybacks are shareholder-friendly because they boost earnings per share by lowering the share count, helping to push stock prices higher.The company typically announces dividend increases in the spring, so its 22nd payout hike is likely just weeks away. But Costco might have a much bigger treat in store for shareholders.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
