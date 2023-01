Will CrowdStrike Be Worth More Than Alphabet by 2040?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

During the peak of the growth-stock buying frenzy, CrowdStrike 's (NASDAQ: CRWD) market cap reached $67 billion on Nov. 9, 2021. But today, the cloud-based cybersecurity company is worth only $23 billion.CrowdStrike's stock tumbled as investors fretted over its slowing growth, lack of profit, and high valuation. Rising interest rates and other macro headwinds exacerbated that pressure by crushing high-growth stocks overall. But could CrowdStrike recover from this slump and become a megacap stock comparable to Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) by 2040? Let's look beyond its near-term challenges and focus on its long-term prospects to find out if Crowdstrike can overtake Alphabet, which has a current market cap around $1.3 trillion and is poised to keep growing.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading