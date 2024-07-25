|
25.07.2024 13:30:00
Will CrowdStrike's Monumental Misstep Hurt Microsoft Stock?
One particular aspect of the outage caused by a CrowdStrike software update is that it didn't affect software running on Linux or Apple's Mac OS operating systems. Instead, the software impacted by the service interruption was produced by Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). That could affect perceptions about the software giant.Even though it has directed investors to focus on its cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) products, Microsoft's Windows OS runs a large percentage of the world's IT infrastructure. Moreover, longtime observers may remember the 1990s and 2000s when various versions of Windows dealt with quality issues and poor security.Early indications and CrowdStrike's own admission indicate this particular problem lies with the cybersecurity company and not Microsoft. But should investors rethink the investment case for Microsoft stock?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
25.07.24
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones am Donnerstagnachmittag im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
25.07.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones bewegt sich am Mittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
25.07.24
|NYSE-Handel: Börsianer lassen Dow Jones zum Start steigen (finanzen.at)
|
24.07.24
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones schlussendlich in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
24.07.24
|Börse New York in Rot: Dow Jones fällt am Mittwochnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
24.07.24
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones verbucht Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
24.07.24
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Start schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
23.07.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Microsoft-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Microsoft von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)