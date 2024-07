Will CrowdStrike's Monumental Misstep Hurt Microsoft Stock?

One particular aspect of the outage caused by a CrowdStrike software update is that it didn't affect software running on Linux or Apple's Mac OS operating systems. Instead, the software impacted by the service interruption was produced by Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). That could affect perceptions about the software giant.Even though it has directed investors to focus on its cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) products, Microsoft 's Windows OS runs a large percentage of the world's IT infrastructure. Moreover, longtime observers may remember the 1990s and 2000s when various versions of Windows dealt with quality issues and poor security.Early indications and CrowdStrike's own admission indicate this particular problem lies with the cybersecurity company and not Microsoft . But should investors rethink the investment case for Microsoft stock?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool