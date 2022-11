Will Crypto Retail Stores Blow Up Like Apple Stores, or Will They Flop?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In late July, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) launched a first-of-its-kind crypto retail experience in the middle of New York City. Then, in October, it followed that up with the launch of another Solana store in Miami.In many ways, this new Solana retail store concept resembles an Apple Store -- a sleek, high-tech space filled with real-world items to buy, a regular event schedule, and a knowledgeable retail staff able to get you started on your crypto journey.So are crypto retail stores part of an interesting new trend that will finally tip crypto into the popular mainstream? Here's a look at several other types of crypto retail experiences to see what they have in common. Perhaps these unique characteristics will be enough to help this new trend blow up.Continue reading