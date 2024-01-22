|
22.01.2024 12:43:00
Will Delta Air Lines Stock Take Flight in 2024?
Earnings season is upon us once again. One of the first stocks to report every quarter is Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), one of the largest airlines in the world. Generating tens of billions in revenue across the globe, Delta Air's financial health gives investors a great read on the travel industry and the general health of consumer spending.This quarter, investors are looking pessimistically at Delta Air stock. Despite the company growing revenue and earnings in 2023, shares fell close to 10% the day after its earnings release, likely due to disappointing 2024 guidance for free cash flow. Delta stock now trades at a dirt cheap forward price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6, which is well below the S&P 500 average. Does that mean the stock is ready to take flight in 2024? 2023 was the year Delta Air fully recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenue was $58 billion for the year, well above its pre-pandemic levels and up 14.6% compared to 2022. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu FLIGHT HOLDINGS Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu FLIGHT HOLDINGS Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Delta Air Lines Inc.
|34,95
|-0,27%
|FLIGHT HOLDINGS Inc.
|336,00
|0,00%
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|0,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison kommt in Schwung: ATX im Plus -- DAX klar höher -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Zur Wochenmitte bewegen sich der heimische und der deutsche Markt auf grünem Terrain. An den wichtigsten Märkten in Asien waren am Mittwoch gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.