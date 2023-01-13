|
13.01.2023 12:00:00
Will Disney Shares Hit $125 in 2023?
Disney (NYSE: DIS) shares are anything but magical these days. In fact, the entertainment stock has dropped back to the low levels it hit early in the pandemic, when its theme parks were closed and the market was panicking. Disney has struggled over the past year with higher costs driven in part by its enormous investments in its streaming services. Today, the shares are trading in the neighborhood of $100.But brighter days may be ahead. In a surprise move, Disney recently brought back longtime Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger. His two-year mission is to put the company back on track and name a successor. With limited time to get things done, Iger should make a good deal of progress in the coming months. Could his efforts push Disney to $125 in 2023?First, let's take consider Disney's current situation. The company has bet heavily on success in the world of streaming. And it's getting there when it comes to membership. In its fiscal 2022, which ended Oct. 1, Disney added 57 million subscribers to its trio of streaming services -- Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu -- bringing the total to 235 million.Continue reading
