|
01.02.2024 16:15:00
Will Disney World Be Ready for Its Top Rival Next Year?
Universal Studios parent Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) offered up more details on Tuesday for the ambitious theme park it will be opening in Central Florida next year. There weren't a lot of surprises in the big reveal. The internet is blessed with permit-sleuthing vloggers and helicopter-flying shutterbugs -- a hat tip to @AliciaStella and @bioreconstruct, respectively -- and fans already know most of what will open at Epic Universe in 2025.It doesn't mean that theme park enthusiasts aren't excited. The news makes it that much more real. Fleshing out the rides, restaurants, and experiences winds the clock of expectations. It also winds the clocks on rival Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS). What will the world's leading theme park operator do to counter the attention that its rival a dozen miles away will be generating next year? Does it have to do anything? Let's take a closer look at the battle of two travel and tourism stocks that can still end with both parties winning.Comcast broke ground on Epic Universe five years ago. It was set to open in 2023 until the pandemic and economic concerns paused construction. It's going to be popular with several roller coasters and immersive dark rides that will draw attention to Disney's largest rival.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|3,40
|-2,86%
|Walt Disney
|89,45
|0,65%
|Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shs
|2 480,00
|2,27%
|WORLD CO. LTD. Registered Shs
|1 750,00
|0,29%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktdaten im Fokus: Dow schlussendlich stärker -- ATX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX nach neuem Rekordhoch letztlich etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen beenden Freitagshandel uneinheitlich
Die Wall Street zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche mit grünen Vorzeichen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag im Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zog vor dem Wochenende an. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes bewegten sich am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.