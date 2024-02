Will Disney World Be Ready for Its Top Rival Next Year?

Universal Studios parent Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) offered up more details on Tuesday for the ambitious theme park it will be opening in Central Florida next year. There weren't a lot of surprises in the big reveal. The internet is blessed with permit-sleuthing vloggers and helicopter-flying shutterbugs -- a hat tip to @AliciaStella and @bioreconstruct, respectively -- and fans already know most of what will open at Epic Universe in 2025.It doesn't mean that theme park enthusiasts aren't excited. The news makes it that much more real. Fleshing out the rides, restaurants, and experiences winds the clock of expectations. It also winds the clocks on rival Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS). What will the world 's leading theme park operator do to counter the attention that its rival a dozen miles away will be generating next year? Does it have to do anything? Let's take a closer look at the battle of two travel and tourism stocks that can still end with both parties winning.Comcast broke ground on Epic Universe five years ago. It was set to open in 2023 until the pandemic and economic concerns paused construction. It's going to be popular with several roller coasters and immersive dark rides that will draw attention to Disney 's largest rival.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel