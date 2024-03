Will Dogecoin Ride the Crypto Bull and Reach $0.50 in 2024?

Investors are back on the cryptocurrency train. Enthusiasm for crypto has been at its highest since early 2021, when the last bull market peaked. How can you tell? Just pull up the price chart of any cryptocurrency, and you'll see the recent spike.According to Yahoo! Finance, digital asset funds like BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF are seeing record inflows of money from investors. Demand for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), arguably the first meme coin, has skyrocketed.The token is changing hands at $0.17 per coin, up tremendously from its 52-week low of just $0.06.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel