14.09.2024 11:25:00
Will Dollar Tree's Struggles Shake Up Realty Income's Stock?
Realty Income (NYSE: O) is a popular dividend stock for income investors. It's one of the largest real estate investment trusts (REITs), with 15,540 properties worldwide and more than 1,500 different clients across 90 industries. Since its initial public offering (IPO) in 1994, it's kept its occupancy rate above 96%. It's also more balanced than many retail REITs because it primarily serves recession-resistant businesses, like discount retailers, convenience stores, drug stores, and casinos.As a REIT, Realty Income needs to pay out at least 90% of taxable income as dividends to maintain a favorable tax rate. It pays monthly dividends, has hiked its payout 127 times since its public debut, and still pays a high forward yield of 5%. Investors who reinvested those dividends netted a total return of 5,500% over the past 30 years.
