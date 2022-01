Will Duke Realty Shares Top Disney's by 2023?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It goes without saying at this point that the stock market in 2022 is off to a rocky start. Disney's (NYSE: DIS) share prices have fallen about 14% as volatility shakes the market. This is nothing new for Disney, mainly because the pandemic hit the company so hard, and share prices are down more than 21% over the past year. This once-reliable growth stock had tremendous gains during the past 10 years, but concerns over its future mean investors may want to look elsewhere for new growth candidates.Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE) is an up-and-coming industrial real estate investment trust (REIT) with promising growth prospects and strong performance both in the short and long term that has the potential to outpace Disney's share price in the future.Continue reading