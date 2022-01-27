|
Will Electronic Arts Stock Get Even Cheaper Next Week?
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) shareholders are in for a bumpy trading week ahead. The video game giant, whose stock has trailed the market over the past year, will report fiscal 2022 third-quarter earnings on Feb. 1.Investors are hoping that the video game publisher has good news to reveal about demand trends and profitability through late 2021. The outlook for the full fiscal year might receive a significant update, too, depending on how well its latest game launches, like the latest in the Battlefield franchise, have done.With that big picture in mind, let's look at a few metrics to watch when EA reports earnings on Tuesday.Continue reading
