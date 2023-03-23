Will Eli Lilly Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Achieving a trillion-dollar market cap is a significant milestone for any business. It's an exclusive club that includes top companies such as Apple and Microsoft. Companies worth $1 trillion are among the best of the best, and owning a stock that could be worth that much in the future could mean a huge return for investors.There isn't a healthcare company worth $1 trillion today, but could Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) reach that valuation by 2030? Its market capitalization today is around $315 billion, so it would need to more than triple in value in seven years for it to be worth that much. Below, I'll look at how probable that is and whether the stock is worth investing in right now.Last year, Eli Lilly reported $28.5 billion in revenue, which was flat from the previous year. At 10 times revenue, the stock is arguably trading at a bit of a premium. But there's one drug in its portfolio that has the potential to be a game changer for its business, and that's Mounjaro.Continue reading