|
23.03.2023 15:23:00
Will Eli Lilly Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?
Achieving a trillion-dollar market cap is a significant milestone for any business. It's an exclusive club that includes top companies such as Apple and Microsoft. Companies worth $1 trillion are among the best of the best, and owning a stock that could be worth that much in the future could mean a huge return for investors.There isn't a healthcare company worth $1 trillion today, but could Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) reach that valuation by 2030? Its market capitalization today is around $315 billion, so it would need to more than triple in value in seven years for it to be worth that much. Below, I'll look at how probable that is and whether the stock is worth investing in right now.Last year, Eli Lilly reported $28.5 billion in revenue, which was flat from the previous year. At 10 times revenue, the stock is arguably trading at a bit of a premium. But there's one drug in its portfolio that has the potential to be a game changer for its business, and that's Mounjaro.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|3,40
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholungsbewegung passé: ATX tief im Minus -- DAX verliert deutlich -- Wall Street startet tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen schwächer
Der ATX zeigt sich an der heimischen Börse in einer äußerst schwachen Verfassung. Auch der DAX verliert am letzten Handelstag der Woche deutlich. Die US-Börsen beginnen die Sitzung im Minus. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag tiefer.