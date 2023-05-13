Will Eli Lilly Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Most investors are comfortable with the idea of businesses like Apple and Microsoft having market caps in excess of $1 trillion. After all, those tech giants make products that hundreds of millions and even billions of people use every day. But tech companies aren't the only ones that have the potential to grow to such a massive size, and there's a solid chance that Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) could at some point represent the biopharma sector in the trillion-dollar club.What's more, it could become that large in a relatively short period of time -- like before 2030. Here's what would need to happen for that to occur.Today, Eli Lilly's market cap is a little north of $410 billion, which puts it among the top handful of big pharma companies. That means it'd need to grow by nearly 166% over the next six and a half years to reach $1 trillion by 2030. However, considering that it expanded its market cap by 178% since May 2020, it's at least plausible that Eli Lilly could repeat that feat in that time frame.